Kate Beckinsale asks fans for prayers as her mother battles cancer

Kate Beckinsale has appealed to her fans to pray for her mother - who is battling cancer.

The 51-year-old British actress mysteriously quit social media last month - purging her Instagram account of all content.

But on Tuesday, the Underworld star returned to the social media platform to share a collection of video clips of herself with her 77-year-old mother, Judy Loe.

Alongside the clips, Beckinsale wrote an emotional caption, stating, "I wasn't going to come back to Instagram but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama, my most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama. Thank you."

She added, "Lord, keep her safe this night, secure from all her fears, may angels guard her while she sleeps till morning light appears amen."

While the Hollywood star did not share any more details about her mother, her update came months after she revealed that Loe had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

In July last year, Beckinsale had updated her fans to reveal she had been losing weight due to the stress of the then-recent death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby - who passed away in January 2024 - and her mother's health battle.

She said at the time in an online update, "I just think people go through things in their life and we all face difficulties and I've been quite transparent about mine. I've just been mainly dealing with my mother and she's doing OK."