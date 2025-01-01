Chelsea Handler celebrates 50: 'I feel hot and sexy'

Chelsea Handler has celebrated her 50th birthday.

"I was a little girl for so long and kind of in arrested development," Handler said in an interview with Oprah Daily to celebrate her 50th.

"I'm turning 50, and I finally feel like a woman. I feel hot and sexy and self-actualised."

The comedian and author marked the milestone moment by posting an Instagram video in which she was seen skiing in a red bikini.

"Today is the day I turn 50!" she captioned the post. "Today is also the day my 7th book, I'll Have What She is Having, is out.

"If you want the recipe, baby I got it!" she declared, adding, "Thanks to all the chicks that showed up to ski in their bikinis."

Several celebrities sent Handler sweet birthday wishes in the comments section of her post.

"Here for this - happy birthday queen!" Naomi Watts wrote.

"Love you sissy! Happiest 5-0," added Jenna Bush Hager.

"Happy birthday, you badass babe!" Jewel said, adding a red heart and fire emoji in another comment.

Handler's bikini-clad skiing appearances have become something of a birthday tradition. She also went skiing down a snowy mountain in her swimsuit to commemorate her 49th and 48th birthdays.