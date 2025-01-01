Diane Von Furstenberg shares news of nasty fall

Diane von Furstenberg has shared alarming details of a scary fall.

The fashion designer was left her with a big black-and-blue mark around her left eye after a tumble in Los Angeles.

"Upon arrival in LA, I fell on the pavement and hit my forehead!" she captioned a series of selfies on Instagram.

"Does not look good for sure but grateful nothing more serious."

"I am owning it, applying lots of arnica gel and happy it was not worse. Owning it is the secret of survival!"

The style icon did not divulge further details about her accident, but Page Six reported that Von Furstenberg "fell on the street in front of her daughter's house and is fine, just very bruised".

Several well-known followers sent the fashion maven their well wishes in the comments section of her post.

Former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful sympathised, "Feel better Diane! So sorry."

"You poor thing!" Jewel chimed in before sharing, "I had a dog once jump up as I was going down to pet it - broke my orbital bone and gave me the worst black eye! But all you can do is own it."

In May 2023, von Furstenberg, who turns 79 this year, spoke out about how she has embraced getting older.

"I have piled up so much that I certainly could not feel any younger," she said on the Wiser Than Me podcast. "I am who I am."