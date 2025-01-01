Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively's request for privacy

Justin Baldoni has slammed Blake Lively's request for privacy in a new legal filing.

The It Ends With Us stars' legal battle continues with Justin's latest legal filing, in which he questioned Blake's request for a protective order over their case, arguing she had already widely publicised numerous details of their fight.

"Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively's claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence," court documents submitted by Justin's legal team stated.

Justin, 41, and Blake, 37, have been locked in a legal skirmish since December 2024, when she filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the California Civil Rights Department.

In the new filing, Justin's lawyers alleged that Blake shared the details of her "otherwise confidential administrative complaint" with the media. They also noted Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, appeared in a "planned skit" on Saturday Night Live that referenced the ongoing legal problems.

The filing also argued Blake should not be able to expect "AEO" - attorney's eyes only - confidentiality for her lawsuit against Justin, as she had already publicised the details of the alleged harassment.

"Although the Lively Parties contend that the ability to designate information AEO is appropriate because the 'litigation involves claims of sexual harassment in the workplace,'" the filing argued, "Ms. Lively has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called 'harassment' in her Amended Complaint spanning 138 pages and almost 500 paragraphs."