Jason Isaacs declares Harry Potter movies 'quite boring' to make

Jason Isaacs has declared the Harry Potter movies were "quite boring" to make.

The actor played Lucius Malfoy in six of the franchise's eight films and revealed this week he had found the shoots tedious.

"It's a terrible confession to make," Jason, 61, admitted, in an interview with The One Show. "They weren't that much fun to make."

However, he explained it was because so much of the movies' action was created digitally.

"It's quite boring, making big special effects films," Jason explained.

He added that despite not particularly enjoying making the movies, he still enjoyed watching them, as well as meeting people whose lives had been positively affected by the franchise.

"The pleasures all come afterwards," he said. "I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it ... people reading it and sharing it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe it."

Jason also said he found himself regularly moved to tears by the Harry Potter stories.

"Even though I was in the films, when I've taken godchildren or nephews and nieces... and suddenly you're in the Great Hall, every time, I burst out in tears," he shared.

"It's incredibly moving and overwhelming. There's some magic that happened in those stories."