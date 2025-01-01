NEWS Jennifer Lopez 'heartbroken' after death of hair stylist Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez has declared herself "heartbroken" over the death of her hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero.



The singer, who was touring the United Arab Emirates with Jesus Guerrero in the days leading to his passing, posted a tribute to the celebrity hairstylist on her social media.



"It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus," Jennifer, 55, wrote in an Instagram caption posted on 25 February, accompanying a black-and-white photo of Jesus.



"You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room.



"You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did."



On 20 February, Jennifer tagged Jesus in a post about her Middle Eastern tour, captioned, "Business trip".



Two days later, his sister Gris, 26, announced the stylist's death on a GoFundMe page, explaining his family was working to repatriate his body to his home state of Texas.



"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," she wrote. "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."



Jesus was 34 when he died unexpectedly of unknown causes. He worked closely with a number of celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and fellow hairstylist Jen Atkin.

