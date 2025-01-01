Kylie Jenner pays tribute to 'true artist' Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to her late hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero.

In a statement shared over the weekend, a representative shared that the celebrity hairdresser had recently died, with no date or cause of death given.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kylie posted a series of photos of herself and Jesus spending time together at photoshoots.

In the accompanying caption, the reality TV star called the hairstylist a "light in my life".

"I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter," she wrote. "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will."

Kylie went on to describe how she wished she could hug Jesus one more time.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever," the 27-year-old continued. "I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I'm going to miss you so much. More than any words can say."

Following Jesus's sudden death, his younger sister Gris Guerrero set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses. Donations totalled $96,000 (£75,000) and the fund has since been closed.

However, Gris later updated the page to confirm that Kylie had offered to pay for the service.

"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support. Donations raised through this fundraiser will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets. With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren't set up for a time like this," she commented.

Over the course of his career, Jesus also worked with stars including Charli XCX, Demi Moore, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Lopez.

In her own heartfelt tribute, JLo called the hair guru a "sweet angel".