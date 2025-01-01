Carrie Coon clarifies rumours about 'open' marriage with Tracy Letts

Carrie Coon has insisted she doesn't have an "open" marriage with husband Tracy Letts.

During an interview for the WTF with Marc Maron podcast on Monday, The White Lotus actress commented that she is "open-minded about what engages (her) in the world".

The conversation quickly went viral on social media, with many fans speculating that Carrie and actor-playwright Tracy, who wed in 2013, have an "open" marriage.

However, The Gilded Age star addressed the speculation in a short message on Tuesday.

"Settle down, internet! I said 'open minded' not 'open,'" she wrote on X, with laughing and heart emojis.

In the conversation with Marc, Carrie candidly discussed the dynamics of her relationship with Tracy.

"That's the nice thing about a marriage where everything's on the table: you talk about everything... We're not jealous people. Like, we don't have any of those hang-ups. So we never wanna be like, the police. You know? So it's nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, 'Who are you attracted to on set?'" the 44-year-old said. "It's so fun. I love it. Tracy's the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street... And he always tells me who he has a crush on. It's fun. It's interesting to know what your partner's into. I think it's titillating."

Marc then asked Carrie if things "ever go over the line".

"We don't really like lines. Lines are really boring. I mean, look, life is short. Finite," she continued, before sharing her feelings about monogamous relationships. "Monogamy is sort of something we've imposed on ourselves. We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30. And that's not the way life is anymore. So, I think you have to stay - you have to kinda be open-minded about what engages you in the world and what sparks your imagination and where your passion is. And I think if you're willing to stay open to that, then you're living a more full life. And I don't think either one of us would wanna keep the other from living."

Carrie and Tracy are parents to a son, born in 2018, and a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2021.