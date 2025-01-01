James Marsden wants to play Frank Sinatra in movie biopic

James Marsden is keen to play legendary crooner Frank Sinatra in a film biopic.

The X-Men actor has revealed that he would like to star in a biopic similar to 2004's Ray, in which Jamie Foxx portrayed soul musician Ray Charles.

When asked about his dream role, Marsden told the New York Post, "I've always loved emulating some of the old crooners, like Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. I always thought there were so many interesting stories of Frank Sinatra's life that could be played. And for whatever reason, you've never really seen a movie about him."

He continued, "To do a biopic like what Jamie Foxx did with Ray Charles would be a lot of fun. I would love to. And you're actually using your singing voice, as well."

The 51-year-old noted that there are many ways into a biographical drama about the My Way hitmaker, who died in 1998 aged 82.

"I just think there's so many stories that could be told about that man - some of the really tortured and darker stories, and some uplifting ones as well. What he did, what he accomplished. I've never really done a biopic about somebody," he added.

Marsden previously showed off his vocal chops in the 2007 movie adaptation of the musical Hairspray, the 2007 Disney film Enchanted and its 2022 sequel Disenchanted.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio may beat him to the role, as it was reported last year that he'll play Sinatra in Martin Scorsese's revived biopic project.

The New York, New York hitmaker has previously been portrayed on screen by Ray Liotta in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack and singer Scott Stapp in the 2024 Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan.