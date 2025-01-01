Millie Bobby Brown would 'love' to play Britney Spears in biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she would "love" to play Britney Spears in a biopic.

The Stranger Things star has revealed she would be keen to play the Princess of Pop in a biopic, as long as she gets Britney's approval.

"I mean, she is an absolute icon," Millie said of Britney in a new interview with Access Hollywood. "I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story."

"But, that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to," Millie added.

The 21-year-old's comments come amid rumours that she is preparing to play the Toxic hitmaker in an upcoming biopic. Speculation was further fuelled when the actress revealed her new blonde locks earlier this week.

Millie also discussed the possibility of taking on the role of Britney during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney," she shared at the time. "(It) would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger..." the Enola Holmes star continued. "I see the scramble for words (in her interviews) and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Hours later, Britney took to Instagram to say that she was not ready to be the subject of a film.

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I'm not dead !!!," the Circus hitmaker wrote.

Millie is currently promoting her new film The Electric State, which is out on 14 March.