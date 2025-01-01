Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died, according to police sources.

Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment on Wednesday morning, the sources told both ABC News and the New York Post.

They added that her death was not being treated as suspicious. A cause of death has not been released.

The actress had reportedly recently undergone a liver transplant.

In the months leading up to her death, fans expressed concern for Trachtenberg as she posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself looking unwell.

In January 2024, the star responded to fans' concerns that she had lost a significant amount of weight, insisting she was "happy and healthy".

Trachtenberg began her acting career as a child, appearing in commercials from the age of three. She then landed the role of Nona Mecklenberg in the 1990s Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete at the age of nine.

The actress then made her film debut in the 1996 children's film Harriet the Spy, starring opposite Rosie O'Donnell.

Trachtenberg then went on to play Georgina Sparks in the hit drama series Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers in the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She has also appeared in films such as 17 Again, Ice Princess and Mysterious Skin.