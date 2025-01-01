Isabella Rossellini set to star in The Bitter End

Isabella Rossellini has joined the cast of 'The Bitter End'.

The 72-year-old actress is set to star alongside Dame Joan Collins in the upcoming movie, which tells the story of Wallis Simpson, the American divorcee who married Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor and caused a constitutional crisis in Britain in the 1930s.

Isabella - who will star as Suzanne Blum, Simpson's confidante - said: "I am absolutely thrilled to join the incomparable Joan Collins and the brilliant Mike Newell in bringing this extraordinary story back to life.

"Louise Fennell’s script allows us to delve into the complex and devastating relationship between these two iconic women, the profound impact they had on one another and their lasting mark on history."

Producer John Gore is also thrilled that Isabella has joined the cast of the upcoming movie.

John heaped praise on the veteran actress, describing Isabella as "an immense and captivating talent".

He said in a statement: "I am truly thrilled and honoured that Isabella Rossellini will be joining Joan Collins in this remarkable story of the last days of The Duchess of Windsor.

"Isabella Rossellini possesses an immense and captivating talent, her ability to embody complex characters with depth and authenticity inspires audiences and elevates every story she tells."

Joan joined the cast of 'The Bitter End' in January.

The 91-year-old actress took to social media to announce the news, revealing that the project would be shooting "in London and Paris".

Joan - who has starred in the film and TV industry since the 1950s - wrote on Instagram: "I’m delighted to be playing #wallissimpson the #duchessofwindsor in an untold story about her final years, to start shooting soon in London and Paris. (sic)"

Joan has admitted to being "fascinated" by the American socialite.

The actress also suggested that the public's perception of Simpson - who lived in seclusion and was rarely seen in public after her husband's death - was wildly inaccurate.

Joan told The Sunday Times magazine: "I’ve read so much about her. She was feisty and she was peppy. She was extremely well dressed. She was great company.

"She was never a b****, but people think of her as the worst woman who ever lived. I’ve been so fascinated by that because it just goes to show how you can be tainted by everybody’s opinion, even when it is wrong. In fact, she begged the Prince of Wales not to marry her."