Michelle Trachtenberg confronted comments about appearance before death

Michelle Trachtenberg defiantly hit back at social media trolls about her appearance before her death.

News broke on Wednesday that the TV star had passed away at the age of 39 - days after fans had expressed concern about her frail appearance.

Trachtenberg had shared selfies via Instagram less than two weeks before her death - with fans leaving comments to ask if she was well.

Months earlier, in 2024, the star had hit back at similar comments, writing, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Fans were devastated on Wednesday when the New York Post reported that the actress had passed away - with police revealing her death was not being investigated as suspicious.

The outlet's report revealed, "Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8 a.m. Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan's Central Park South neighbourhood."

While further details and similar reports stated the star had recently undergone a liver transplant.

Co-stars from shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl took to social media to pay tribute to the actress with heartfelt messages in the wake of the news of her passing.

And fans flooded posts on Trachtenberg's Instagram feed with tributes to the star - with many commenting they felt they had "grown up with" her after she shot to fame as a child star, aged just nine.