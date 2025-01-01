Ed Westwick leads tributes to Michelle Trachtenberg

Ed Westwick has led celebrity tributes to actress Michelle Trachtenberg.

The 37-year-old actor played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl - starring alongside Trachtenberg, who played Georgina Sparks in the teen drama.

On Wednesday, news broke that Trachtenberg had tragically passed away at the age of 39 - leaving fans shocked and saddened.

Taking to Instagram Stories in the wake of reports about the star's death, Westwick shared an image of her in character as Georgina from their show.

In a touching tribute, he wrote, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg Sending prayers" - alongside praying hands and a white heart emoji.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor David Boreanaz also paid tribute to the star, sharing an obituary by Deadline via his Instagram Stories and adding a caption stating, "So very sad... horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

Trachtenberg's death was reported in the New York Post, who wrote, "Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8 a.m. Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan's Central Park South neighbourhood."

The report went on to explain that her death was not being investigated as suspicious by authorities and added that she had recently undergone surgery for a liver transplant.

Meanwhile, authorities speaking to ABC reportedly told the outlet that the cause of death of the star had been ruled as "natural causes".

As well as starring in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Trachtenberg won fans as a child for starring in The Adventures of Pete and Pete, Harriet The Spy.