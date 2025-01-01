Gillian Anderson shares empowering statement about ageing

Gillian Anderson has candidly opened up about ageing - with an empowering statement about getting older.

The 56-year-old TV icon has been living in the spotlight since she made her screen debut at the end of the 1980s - before finding international fame as Dana Scully in 1990s science fiction drama The X Files.

Looking back at her years in the spotlight, Anderson has confessed she used to allow her insecurities to take too strong a hold over her life but is now revelling in the fact she has "stopped caring" about her appearance.

Speaking as the new global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, the star said in a video shared via the brand's Instagram, "They say your best years are behind you. I'm just getting started."

Opening up, she said, "I wish that in those early years, I would not have wasted so much time on my doubts. Age has never been a limit, it's an advantage. My advice for facing doubt is to say f*** you. I leap before I give myself a chance to be afraid.

"And then there was a certain point where I stopped caring so much. It's very easy for young women to feel less than what they see here."

The star added, "Sorority for me is about support, it's about seeing the similarities between us as women. We're not just strong, we're unstoppable. I can say it and own it and I believe it. I'm worth it."