Millie Bobby Brown makes bid to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown has openly petitioned to play singer Britney Spears in a film.

The 21-year-old British actress is best known for playing Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things.

But it appears playing Toxic singer Spears, 43, is top of her wish list for future projects as she advances her career away from the Netflix show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown declared, "Nothing would make me happier than being able to play such an iconic, beautiful person. I leave that to the Gods."

Her latest comment came soon after she told Access Hollywood of her ambition to play the Oops!... I Did It Again singer in a big screen biopic.

Gushing to the outlet that she would, "love nothing more than to be a part of her story", the star added, "I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I'd always be open to that."

Brown's comments come after fans speculated she has been subtly paying homage to Spears in recent photo shoots - with snaps of the TV star sporting blonde locks and a white top being compared to well-known images of the chart-topping star.

This year, Brown will finally graduate from Stranger Things as the fifth and final season of the show is set to hit Netflix - nine years after it debuted in July 2016.