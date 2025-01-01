Jessica Alba gets telling new tattoo after split from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is marking her new life chapter with a telling tattoo.

The Trigger Warning actor showed off her new ink - courtesy of celeb-favourite tattoo artist Winterstone - on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning a carousel of photos, "The current chapter."

Alba showed off the design with the words "Life is transformation is life" written in cursive text up her inner arm.

The new tattoo comes just a few weeks after Alba filed for divorce from her husband, Cash Warren, after nearly 17 years of marriage.

The couple separated in January and, a week later, Alba confirmed she and Warren were "moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other".

"I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the past 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

This is not Alba's first tattoo. To mark previous life chapters she has been inked with designs dedicated to her three children, Honor, Haven and Hayes, the word "lotus" in Sanskrit and a (now removed) flower on the back of her neck.