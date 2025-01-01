Rosie O'Donnell grieves Michelle Trachtenberg: 'She struggled'

Rosie O'Donnell has broken her silence over the death of her Harriet the Spy co-star Michelle Trachtenberg.

The A League of Their Own star called Trachtenberg's sudden passing "heartbreaking".

"I loved her very much," O'Donnell said in a statement to Us Weekly. "She struggled the last few years."

The actor added, "I wish I could have helped."

O'Donnell starred alongside a 10-year-old Trachtenberg in the budding star's first movie, the 1996 film adaptation of the children's novel Harriet the Spy.

Kim Cattrall, who costarred with Trachtenberg in the 2005 film Ice Princess also paid tribute.

"Rest in peace sweet Michelle," Cattrall, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of the pair in their movie.

Ice Princess was one of Trachtenberg's most notable roles alongside Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl and more.

The New York Post broke the news of Trachtenberg's death on Wednesday. The actress was 39.

Her mother found her around 8am Wednesday at her luxury apartment in Manhattan's Central Park South neighbourhood.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time," her rep shared in a statement.

The Gossip Girl star underwent a liver transplant within the last year.