Jason Kennedy asks for prayers for toddler son in ICU

Jason Kennedy has asked for prayers for his very ill young son.

The two-year-old boy is in intensive care with an infection that is "leaving doctors perplexed".

The entertainment journalist, who shares two children with wife Lauren Scruggs, posted a picture on Instagram showing the back of his son Ryver's head as the pair sat on a hospital bed. In the caption of his joint post with his wife, Jason asked for prayers for their son, who is in the ICU with an infection.

"If you could say a prayer for our boy Ryver it would mean a lot," the couple shared in their caption. "Day 2 in pediatric intensive care, the infection is leaving doctors perplexed and we are hopeful for more answers today. Gutting to see him in this kind of pain."

Several celebrities shared their well wishes for Ryver in the comments of the post.

"Prayed for the baby boy," wrote Kourtney Kardashian, while Heather Dubrow added, "Praying for your sweet boy."

Just days prior, Kennedy shared a silly video of him teasing Ryver for taking "forever" to use the bathroom, which he quipped was a nightly occurrence in his home.

The E! News host and his wife are also parents to 16-month-old Poppy Ford.