Amanda de Cadenet claims Michelle Trachtenberg knew 'death was a high possibility'

Amanda de Cadenet has claimed friend Michelle Trachtenberg "knew death was a high possibility" prior to her sudden passing.

The Gossip Girl actress was reportedly found unconscious by her mother at her New York City apartment on Wednesday morning.

Later, medics confirmed Michelle had died. She was 39.

Following the sad news, photographer Amanda took to Instagram to share an old photo of her long-time pal.

"Sweetheart Michelle. What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you," she began. "I'm grateful we got to connect, especially in the last few months. I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you... Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest."

Michelle never publicly addressed her health conditions. However, it's understood that she recently underwent a liver transplant.

And in a now-deleted message, Amanda recalled how she had spoken with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star from her hospital bed.

"Seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive," the media personality continued. "I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months. But you knew that death was a high possibility."

Amanda didn't detail why she chose to edit her original post.

Meanwhile, a number of Michelle's former colleagues have posted tributes on social media too.

Melissa Joan Hart shared a clip of a scene she filmed with the former child star for sitcom Clarissa Explains It All back in 1992.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!! So young, so talented and so sweet!" she stated. "Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully."

And James Marsters, who worked with Michelle on TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, called her a "beautiful soul".

"Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her," he commented. "My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time," he continued, before concluding, "Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."