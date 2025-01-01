Blake Lively pays tribute to 'fiercely loyal' Michelle Trachtenberg

Blake Lively has paid tribute to her former Gossip Girl co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg.

The actress, who played Georgina Sparks on the popular TV series from 2007 until 2012, was reportedly found unconscious by her mother at her New York City apartment on Wednesday morning.

Later, medics confirmed Michelle had died. She was 39.

Following the sad news, Blake took to her Instagram Stories to honour her friend.

"This was the first day I met Michelle," she wrote alongside a photo of Michelle on the set of Gossip Girl. "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200 per cent. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."

Blake, who portrayed Serena van der Woodsen on the series, then recounted how Michelle would always wear "yummy caramel smelling lip gloss" when filming.

"She didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details," the 37-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in her message, Blake indicated that she and Michelle had lost touch in recent years.

"Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday," she concluded. "Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Other Gossip Girl castmembers have also shared tributes, with Ed Westwick calling Michelle a "warm soul", and Chace Crawford describing her as "unapologetically funny and magnetic".

The New York City native reprised her role as Georgina in the second season of the HBO revival of Gossip Girl in 2022, which was ultimately her final TV role.

A cause of death has not been confirmed. However, it is understood that Michelle had recently undergone a liver transplant.