Scott Disick confirms he used weight-loss drug to shed pounds

Scott Disick has confirmed he used recently used a weight-loss drug to shed some pounds.

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired last year, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the reality TV star had a box of the medication Mounjaro, also known as Tirzepatide, stored in his refrigerator.

And in the reality show's latest episode on Thursday, Khloé Kardashian was filmed calling Scott to confront him about the weight-loss drug.

"It shows the Mounjaro? You're lying! Oh, f**k me running," he exclaimed. "By the way, I am not embarrassed that I took it! Everyone that has a problem with Mounjaro can suck my d**k. And by the way, they can see it now because for a minute, you couldn't!"

Scott went on to explain how it was "tough living that large" before he started taking the medication.

In response, Khloé insisted her long-time friend had nothing to be ashamed of.

"You shouldn't be (embarrassed)! When I was fat, I would have drank that s**t. I don't get the shame of it. You don't get it because you don't have these problems but when I was bigger, I took laxatives. I would take anything that anyone was pushing," she added.

In recent years, the use of medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic - a weekly injection conventionally prescribed to help those with Type 2 diabetes - has caused a stir in the entertainment industry, with celebrities using it to help them lose and maintain their weight.