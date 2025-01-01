Queen Latifah to perform Quincy Jones tribute at 2025 Academy Awards

Queen Latifah is set to perform a tribute to Quincy Jones at the 2025 Academy Awards.

During a press conference on Wednesday, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor announced that the Chicago star will take part in a tribute to the legendary record producer-composer, who died at the age of 91 last November.

"One of the most exciting things I think that we've worked on this year is a musical performance that will tribute Quincy Jones," he said, according to Billboard. "(Jones) was the recipient of one of our Governors Awards (last) year, and we've planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness, and we are happy to say that Queen Latifah is part of that performance. You'll have to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store, but it's a beautiful moment, and we think it will make everybody feel really good."

Kapoor didn't indicate whether any other artists will participate in the tribute.

It's no surprise Jones will be honoured during the ceremony, as over the course of his career, he received seven Academy Awards nominations. He was also presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1995 and an Academy Honorary Award last year.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are rumoured to be performing a Wicked medley at the start of the Oscars ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 2 March.

Other confirmed performers include Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and RAYE.

"I mean we absolutely love the element of surprise. What I can say is (that even with) every presenter and every performer that's already been announced, there's still more to come," added Kapoor. "There are people that are not going to be announced. You will have to keep a sharp eye out for a few different cameos that happen throughout the evening."

Emilia Pérez leads this year's Oscar nominations with 13 followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10.