Taylor Lautner defends Selena Gomez amid body-shaming comments

Taylor Lautner has defended Selena Gomez amid the constant scrutiny over her weight.

The Twilight actor took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday and reshared a post from body positivity influencer Alex Light in which she highlighted the stark contrast between comments about Selena's appearances at the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards.

The post featured a side-by-side comparison of the singer's red-carpet appearances and the respective comments. After her 2024 red carpet, users called her "big big" and said she needed to use weight-loss medication.

However, they weren't satisfied with her trimmer look at the SAGs on Sunday, saying she "looked better" before and accusing her of using Ozempic.

Alongside the post, Lautner encouraged social media users to be kinder to others.

"It's a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, color or appearance of your body," he wrote.

"Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out... and be a little bit nicer."

The Only Murders in the Building star has regularly hit back at body-shamers on social media. She has also explained in the past that her weight fluctuates due to her medical conditions, including lupus.

Taylor, who once dated Selena's good friend Taylor Swift, previously revealed that comments about his body affected his mental health. He said on his podcast The Squeeze that it was "very tough" to read remarks about his "more normal" appearance after the Twilight franchise ended.