Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield were afraid of ruining Spider-Man cameos during dinner meet-up

Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield met up for dinner while shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home and became nervous about ruining their cameos in the film.

During the 2021 superhero movie, Cox shocked fans when he appeared as lawyer Matt Murdock, the alter ego of Daredevil, in a brief scene, while Garfield returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

In a new interview for Marvel, Cox revealed that he reached out to his longtime friend and invited him for dinner when he arrived in Atlanta, Georgia. However, when they got to the restaurant, they realised they were risking ruining the big secret.

"We went to go to a restaurant together and we didn't think about it," Cox said. "We were just like, 'Where should we meet?' and 'Let's go here.' And we showed up to this restaurant. And we walked in. And then we both had this moment of like, 'Oh... This is not a good look.' There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other."

Cox explained that he reached out to his fellow Brit when he got to his hotel because he knew Garfield was in the film due to all the speculation online. However, his friend had no idea that they were in the same project.

"I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online. He's an old friend of mine. I texted him: 'If the trades are to be believed then we are in the same movie,'" he recalled. "And he's like: 'I don't think so, dude. I'm doing Spider-Man.' So I was like: 'Yeah, so am I.' And he replied: 'You're not in my script." Well, I'm in my script!"

Cox made his debut as the superhero in the 2015 Netflix TV series Daredevil. Since his Spider-Man cameo, he has reprised the role in MCU projects including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on Disney+ on 4 March.