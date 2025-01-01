Jordan Stephens refused to cut off dreadlocks for Star Wars TV show

Jordan Stephens turned down an offer to appear in a Star Wars TV show after he was asked to cut off his dreadlocks.

The British rapper and actor has claimed he passed up an opportunity to appear in the Star Wars TV series Andor because he didn't want to cut off his dreadlocks.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday, Jordan explained that he was asked to reprise his role as Corporal Stordan Tonc from the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for the show.

"I was asked to be in a season of Andor, I don't know which one," the 33-year-old began. "My character from Star Wars: Rogue One, Corporal Stordan Tonc, he was going to come back. I was like wow, that's mad exciting."

However, Jordan then claimed producers wanted him to change his look for the role.

"A week before the shoot, they were like, 'Can we see what you look like?' I sent them a picture and they were like, 'Can you cut off your dreadlocks?'" he recalled.

"This is what they asked me to do, for one scene. Obviously that's ridiculous. That's like six years of hair growth, I'm not cutting it off for one scene."

The Rizzle Kicks musician then claimed he had offered to wear a helmet during his scene as a compromise.

"What's even more funny is I said, 'Why can't I just wear a helmet like I did in Rogue One?' and they went, 'We don't think it would be realistic,'" Jordan told the camera. "A reality where we're fighting slugs with laser guns but wearing a helmet is too far. Nice."

The second season of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on 22 April.