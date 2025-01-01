Chris Pratt reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger caused him to contract a lung infection

Chris Pratt has revealed that he battled a lung infection after being forced into a "ritual" by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 45-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star has been married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 38, since 2019 and together they share three children.

Katherine is the daughter of acting legend Arnold, 77, from his past marriage to Maria Shriver, 69 - and Chris has explained how the Terminator star accidentally caused a major health problem for him.

Opening up on The Graham Norton Show, Chris explained he learned to brace himself for a fresh health problem every time he and Katherine welcomed a new child.

Speaking of his father-in-law, he explained, "He is a big cigar smoker - he's always smoking one on set, in his car, and in my living room.

"When we have a baby, he shows up with a Cuban cigar. I have asthma so I should not ever smoke cigars, but I do because I feel pressure from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"So, every time I have a child, I have a cigar and about a week later I have a lung infection. It's a nice little ritual we have."

Together Chris and Katherine are proud parents to daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, born in 2020 and 2022 respectively, and their son, Ford Fitzgerald, who arrived in 2024.

Chris is also a dad to 12-year-old son Jack who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 48, who he was married to from 2009 until 2018.