Kate Hudson reflects on the collapse of her romance with Matt Bellamy

Kate Hudson has opened up about the end of her romantic relationship with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The 45-year-old Almost Famous star was engaged to Muse frontman Bellamy, from 2011 until 2014, and they share 13-year-old son Bingham.

And while Hudson has previously revealed she didn't want to end her romance with the British singer, she has now shared insight as to how and why she realised things had to come to an end.

She told the How to Fail podcast on Thursday, "We weren't right for each other and we tried really, really, really hard and instead of blaming or creating the argument or creating the problem, it was just like, 'I don't want to keep going down this path.'

"It's very easy for me because I'm an Aries and I like new things and I have the means to take care of my kids by myself but I want to find the right person, the right fit and sometimes you're just not."

After breaking up, Supermassive Black Hole singer Bellamy found love again with model and actress Elle Evans, 35, whom he married in 2019 and shares daughter Lovella, four, and son George, 9 months.

Hudson shares a son named Ryder, 21, with ex-husband, the musician Chris Robinson, 58, and has a six-year-old daughter named Rani who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 38.

Despite their romance ending over a decade ago, Hudson and Bellamy are still very close - and their daughters have become firm friends too.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star said in her podcast interview, "We're so close... I love him, his wife, his family, the kids. Our kids are so close. (My daughter) Rani and his little girl, Lovella, they're so close."