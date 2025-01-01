Dylan Efron says showers are 'overrated'

Dylan Efron has admitted that he thinks people shower too often - and use too much soap.

The Traitors star -- whose brother is actor Zac Efron -- was answering rapid-fire questions on the Are You Okay? show when he was asked about something he finds "overrated".

"I think people shower too much," Dylan revealed in the Instagram video shared Thursday.

The interviewer immediately quipped that she hated that answer, but Efron doubled down.

"We take way too many showers," he insisted. "I go in the pool a lot, like, there's chlorine. It's killing everything."

When the interviewer pointed out that Efron's probably not actually scrubbing his body in the pool, he clapped back and said people don't even need to be using soap when they shower.

"We don't need to soap our bodies every time we're in the shower, either," he said. "That's way too much!"

Efron has become something of a media heartthrob while starring on Season 3 of The Traitors alongside reality TV personalities such as Summer House star Ciara Miller, Real Housewife Dolores Catania, Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval and Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey.

Before joining the hit Peacock show, he worked on various movie and TV sets. He has appeared on A Star is Born, American Sniper, Get Hard and Down to Earth with Zac Efron.