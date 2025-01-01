Princess Eugenie mourns Michelle Trachtenberg: 'Goodbye, special friend'

Princess Eugenie has mourned Michelle Trachtenberg: "Goodbye, special friend".

The royal shared an emotional tribute following the death of her longtime friend, by sharing a photo of them together on her Instagram.

"Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed," Eugenie wrote.

"Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny."

The royal fondly recalled Trachtenberg's unique personality, adding, "My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted."

Trachtenberg and Eugenie formed a close friendship while the princess lived in New York from 2013 to 2015. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star often referred to Eugenie as "my girl E" and a "wonderful human" in social media posts.

The two were first photographed together at a New York Knicks game in 2013, sitting courtside alongside actor Michael K Williams. They also bonded over their love of art, attending gallery events together.

In 2020, Trachtenberg shared a heartfelt tribute to Eugenie, calling her "one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had."

Trachtenberg's body was found by her mother at her New York apartment on 26 February. She was 39.