James Cameron slams Donald Trump's America

James Cameron has slammed Donald Trump's re-election as "sickening".

The Oscar-winning director appeared on The F**king News podcast and was asked about his response to Trump becoming US president again, to which he responded: "I think it's horrific, I think it's horrifying."

"I see a turn away from everything decent," Cameron expanded.

"America doesn't stand for anything if it doesn't stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they're hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit."

While Cameron still visits the US frequently, he spends the majority of his time in New Zealand, where he has been filming and working on his Avatar franchise for more than a decade.

His New Zealand citizenship is pending, an honour that Cameron revealed "means a lot" as "it's something I've worked toward, something I've had to sacrifice for".

"If you're going to uproot your family and move somewhere, you have to invest, you have to be part of it, you have to earn standing," the director shared. "There's an innate respect and a demand for respect here. Everybody has this kind of equal status in terms of person-hood. And I love that - that's what I wanted my kids to experience."