Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler to lead cast of Deep Cuts

Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler are to star in 'Deep Cuts'.

The duo have joined the cast of movie that is based on the debut novel by Holly Brickley, which was only published earlier this week.

'Deep Cuts' takes place during the 2000s and is a love story about a pair of music-obsessed twenty somethings as they navigate the realities of ambition, belonging and adulthood during an era-defining decade.

'The Iron Claw' helmer Sean Durkin is directing the flick, whilst Ronan is set to be involved behind the camera as a producer.

Reacting to news of the movie, Brickley wrote on Instagram: "I will never understand how I got so lucky."

Saoirse previously revealed that she was wary about being branded "the indie girl" as she has worked on a lot of smaller movies in the past.

The 30-year-old star told IndieWire: "I've kind of got one eye on the fact that I have done a lot of independent pictures, which I love, but I don't just want to be pigeonholed as 'the indie girl'. I want to do the big stuff as well.

"It doesn't mean that they have to be 'high-brow' necessarily, but just I needed to connect them and I needed to feel like they were worth it."

Saoirse revealed that she will only agree to a part if she considers the project to be "worth my energy".

The 'Lady Bird' actress said: "The older I get and the richer my personal life is, the more consideration I have to put into saying yes to a job. I'm very, very lucky that I'm in the position where I can afford to say yes or no to a job, and I'm very aware of that. But it has to be something that I think is worth my energy.

"I think the older I'm getting, the more experienced I am, the more I want to be pushed, the more I want to be stretched as an actor. That's always been there, but I feel like the more of a skillset you have, the more you want to be tested."

Ronan's most recent film role was in Sir Steve McQueen's World War II drama 'Blitz' and she hailed musician Paul Weller - who made his acting debut in the picture - as a "truly special person".

She said of the former Jam frontman: "Having Paul Weller play my father was surreal.

"Who could ever imagine a rock star like him playing your dad?

"He’s the kindest, most down-to-earth person and he really committed to the role.

"Even though Paul hadn’t acted before, he was so humble and open to learning.

"I absolutely loved spending time with him – he’s truly a special person."