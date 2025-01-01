Kristin Davis hesitated to breakup with Alec Baldwin due to his 'incredible' house

Kristin Davis has revealed the surprising reason why she didn't want to breakup with Alec Baldwin in the early 2000s.

During an interview for the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast on Thursday, the And Just Like That... actress recalled how she hesitated over calling it quits with the 30 Rock star when they dated back in 2001 because he owned an "incredible" house.

"This is the thing. Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin, okay? Can I just say that straight out," she said. "Like one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett (in New York)."

Kristin went on to recall how she asked her Sex and the City co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, for advice.

"Like, I remember I was at work, and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica, I just don't know if it's going to work out with Alec and I, but I

just really love that house,'" the 60-year-old continued. "Which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know? When I'm like, 'I don't want to break up with this person because I like his house.' It's so embarrassing to say that out loud but it's true."

Elsewhere in the conversation, host Rob asked Kristin whether Alec was the former boyfriend she had once loaned money to.

Amid the debut episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte? that aired in January, the actress recounted how she gave an "out-of-work" actor $5,000 (£4,000) but he never paid her back despite eventually becoming "very successful".

"It is not Alec Baldwin, oh my God. This is one of the things that's out there. I never would have had to lend Alec $5,000, my God," she insisted.

And though Rob pressed Kristin for more details on the mystery actor, she declined to name him publicly on the podcast.

The former Melrose Place star is now mother to two adopted children, while Alec married yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin in 2012. The 66-year-old and his wife share seven children together.