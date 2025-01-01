Coyote Ugly cast tease plot of sequel

The Coyote Ugly cast have teased possible plotlines for a sequel to the film.

Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks, Melanie Lynskey and other members of the cast reunited this month to commemorate 25 years since the film debuted.

And they have enthusiastically called for a follow up which would see their characters back at work in the New York City bar.

Izabella Miko, who played Cammie in the original film, revealed to E! News that she has been developing ideas about her character, explaining, "She would be going through an awakening.

"She just went to Colombia, did ayahuasca, decided to come back and open up an IV-drip bar right next to Coyote Ugly."

When asked if she would be open to returning for a sequel, Banks enthusiastically replied, "I am, yes" - adding that she thinks a sequel would need to focus on Maria Bello's bar owner, Lil.

Lynskey added that she is still stunned by the reaction to the 2000 original, saying, "I remember every girl in town wanted to be in this movie, I was so excited when I was cast... I think (a sequel) would be fun. It would be super fun."

Fans will recall the film also had an iconic soundtrack - and songwriter Diane Warren, who penned Can't Fight the Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes, has signalled that she too would gladly work on a sequel.

She gushed, "I keep wanting them to do Coyote 2, I'd love to be a part of that."

Miko added, "I feel like the world needs a sequel of Coyote Ugly... I think if the fans come together and say, 'Hey, we want, we need it,' we can make it happen."