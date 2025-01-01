Jennifer Coolidge doesn't hold back with thoughts on White Lotus season 3

Jennifer Coolidge hasn't held back while discussing the third season of The White Lotus.

The 63-year-old acting icon was a fan favourite of the hit HBO series when she played Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the show - before the character was brutally killed off.

Season two of the show saw on-screen husband Greg, played by Jon Gries, plotting her downfall - with Tanya valiantly fighting off apparent kidnappers before accidentally killing herself in a failed escape after learning the truth about her husband.

Speaking to Forbes, the American Pie star revealed she is enthusiastically tuning in to the third season, and hopes there will be justice for Tanya as her on-screen husband continues to star in the series, saying, "Jon Gries has shown up. I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him."

She added she is "envious as hell" that the show is continuing without her, and added that she will be watching the entire season.

When asked if she'd return to the show somehow, Coolidge said, "Look, it's not like I haven't wished or whatever, but it isn't happening. It doesn't matter - they don't need me. (Show creator) Mike White can tell a story better than anybody."

And sharing a prediction for the third season, she added, "I just felt like everything Mike White set up - it's really eerie - you're not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something's going to go horribly wrong. I think it's really going to go wrong."