Oscars bosses make a major break from tradition for first time since 1940s

Oscars bosses have made a major break from tradition by scrapping live performances of Best Original Song nominees for the first time since the 1940s.

The Academy Awards, set to take place on Sunday (02.03.25), will not feature the usual musical performances from artists nominated in the category – meaning nominees such as Sir Elton John, 76, and Selena Gomez, 31, will not perform their tunes during the ceremony.

In January, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Janet Yang, 72, the Academy’s president, confirmed the Best Original Song presentation would “move away from live performances” and instead focus on the songwriters.

Bill and Janet said in a statement: “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life.

“All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

They added this year’s Oscars will still feature “powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future”.

The moments are expected to include an opening performance by ‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande, 30, and her 37-year-old co-star in the musical, Cynthia Erivo.

Oscars’ chiefs decision to ditch live performances of Best Original Song nominees has sparked frustration among fans, many of whom have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

One asked on X: “Why are we doing this?”, while another on the platform said: “Why does the Academy hate fun and happiness?”

A third commented: “It seems like all tradition and routine are being thrown to the wind.”

Yet another critic chipped in: “The last few years, some of the songs have been a major highlight of the night. Just make them fun.”