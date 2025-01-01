Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcome baby Seldon Lycurgus amid paternity lawsuit

Elon Musk has welcomed a fourth child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, naming their son Seldon Lycurgus.

The tech billionaire has welcomed his fourth child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

The pair revealed the new baby's name is Seldon Lycurgus.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Shivon, 38, wrote on X. "Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ??."

Elon, 53, responded with a heart emoji.

The announcement confirmed the name of their third child, which had previously been undisclosed. Bloomberg reported in June 2024 that Elon and Shivon secretly welcomed a third child at the start of the year. Elon later denied secrecy, saying, "Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret'."

Elon and Shivon also share twins, Strider and Azure, born in November 2021, and Arcadia, born in 2024.

Seldon is believed to be Elon's 13th or 14th child - the technocrat has not yet addressed a recent paternity lawsuit from 26-year-old conservative activist Ashley St Clair.

Ashley filed for sole custody of her 5-month-old son, alleging Elon is the father and sharing messages he allegedly sent her.

Elon allegedly texted her in November 2024, "I want to knock you up again," and again on 2 February, saying, "Well, we do have a legion of kids to make."