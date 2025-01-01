Wendy Williams calls $18K hospital unit 'suffocating'

Wendy Williams has spoken about her time in assisted living, calling the facility "suffocating".

The former TV host declared she wants to "get out" of the assisted living facility and intends to end her guardianship.

Speaking on NewsNation's Banfield on 27 February, the former talk show host, 60, said she felt trapped in the facility.

"I don't have the freedom to do virtually anything," she said. "As far as where I am, I'm on the fifth floor. They call it 'the memory unit,' so it's for people who don't remember anything."

Wendy questioned why she was there. "I have no idea, but I can tell you that it's $18,000 a month, which is extremely expensive. And what do I have? I have a bedroom, a bathroom and a window."

She added the environment is isolating.

"I'm ready to get out of here," Wendy declared. "I'm ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It's suffocating, it's very lonely."

Williams has been under legal guardianship since May 2022, with court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey overseeing her finances and health.

In February, her medical team revealed she had been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. However, Williams denied claims she is "incapacitated" and said she feels like she is "in prison".

Suzanne Bass, a former producer on The Wendy Williams Show, has voiced support for Williams.

"She sounds fantastic," Suzanne wrote in an Instagram post. "She sounds the best she's sounded in years."