Millie Bobby Brown hits back at trolls over blonde hair criticism

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed online comments about her blonde hair, shutting down criticism that it makes her look older.

The Stranger Things alum responded to claims her new, blonde hair colour made her look older.

Millie, 21, hit back at trolls by sharing a screenshot of a British Vogue article titled No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks, adding the words, "Thank You" over the post.

"This obsession with women and their age is a form of misogyny. Beyond that, it's boring," Vogue journalist Morgan Fargo had written in the opinion piece.

Millie first went blonde for her role in the upcoming film, The Electric State.

Several fans supported the change, with one writing, "LOVING THIS ACTIVE ERA MILLS."

Another added, "She looks unreal and very young ... blonde hair suits her perfectly."

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Millie admitted she was surprised by the attention surrounding her new hair.

"I really didn't think people cared that much about my hair," she said. "And then I realised it's become quite the topic of conversation. I think it's been... nice."

The actress also addressed speculation that she could play Britney Spears in a biopic.

"She is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story," Millie said, before adding the Oops... I Did It Again singer should be able to tell her own story however she sees fit.

The Electric State, an action-adventure film set in a dystopian future, will premiere on Netflix on 14 March.