Gillian Anderson reveals which character had the 'biggest impact' on her

Gillian Anderson has revealed which of her characters has had the "biggest impact" on her.

The actress has revealed that her character Stella Gibson, a powerhouse detective in the drama series The Fall, has stayed with her the most.

"The character who's had the biggest impact on me as a person and my sense of self is Stella Gibson in The Fall," Gillian told Elle UK in a recent interview.

"It's the way she carried herself, how she cared for herself, and how she chose to dress; it was all for herself. When I was dressing today, I actually thought, this is something that Stella would wear."

The Sex Education star went on to explain that Stella helped her connect with herself.

"She made me realise that I didn't take enough care of myself and that I didn't connect myself to my sensuality and my sexuality," Gillian told the publication. "She helped open me up to the idea that it was in me."

The actress, 56, played the detective opposite Jamie Dornan, who portrayed serial killer Paul Spector, from 2013 to 2016.

In a previous interview with Variety last year, The X-Files actress revealed that they "came very close" to making a fourth season.

"I approached them about doing a fourth season, set a few years later. We went down that distance and explored the idea but couldn't quite crack it. We came very close," she shared. "Many people ask about it, and I believe she's the kind of character we could step into her at any time, so I don't think it's entirely put to bed."