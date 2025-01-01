Stephen Graham received compliment from Bruce Springsteen after filming Deliver Me From Nowhere

Stephen Graham received a big compliment from Bruce Springsteen after playing his father in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The Irishman star received a "beautiful" text from the Born to Run hitmaker after shooting scenes as his late father Douglas Springsteen, who suffered from alcoholism and mental illness.

"For me to be able to do justice to what was on that page and for him to say to me that I'd encapsulated the presence and aura of his father was a huge honour, it really was. You couldn't get any bigger compliment," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Bruce Springsteen sent me a text! I can't get over it. It's really mad!"

The British actor explained that he filmed most of his scenes with Matthew Anthony Pellicano, who plays the young Bruce, and it was "a huge honour" to tell that part of the "iconic" musician's story.

"There's not loads to do and there's not huge scenes but it's integral to the core of who he is and his story," he shared.

Graham added that it was "a joy" to act alongside the "outstanding" Jeremy Allen White, who plays adult Bruce, and work with writer and director Scott Cooper.

"I got a phone call from (Cooper) and he just said, 'I've wrote this script with Bruce and I've got this really nice piece and when I was thinking and writing about the father you came into my head,'" he recalled. "When (Cooper) said that to me, I was like, 'Yeah, it would be an honour.' I read the script and the script was fantastic."

Deliver Me From Nowhere, which also stars Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young and Paul Walter Hauser, follows Springsteen as he makes his sixth album Nebraska. It is expected to be released later this year.