Harrison Ford drops out of Oscars amid shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford has come down with a case of shingles.

The Indiana Jones star will no longer take the stage Sunday night after he was previously announced as one of the 2025 Academy Awards presenters.

While Ford has not publicly addressed his health issue, Entertainment Weekly reported that the Indiana Jones actor "is doing all right and resting".

Ford, who was himself nominated for an Oscar for his work in Witness, was announced Wednesday as one of the presenters joining the show, alongside Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Rachel Zegler, and 2025 Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldana.

The star was last seen on the red carpet when he attended the 2025 SAG Awards last weekend.

He was up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his performance in the hit series Shrinking. He lost out respectively to Martin Short and Short's Only Murders in the Building cast.

Anyone who's had chickenpox can develop shingles. It is a viral infection that causes a painful, blistering rash and can be quite debilitating. It isn't known what reactivates the virus.