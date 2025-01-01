Mindy Kaling on The Office: 'It completely set up my career'

Mindy Kaling has reflected on working on The Office.

The comedy actress is best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor on the NBC sitcom, on which she also served as a writer.

In a recent interview with Variety, Mindy reflected on how The Office launched her career.

"As I get older, I realise how lucky I was with that job," the 45-year-old began. "It was my first job from doing off-off-Broadway theatre."

She continued, "I wasn't in the WGA (Writers Guild of America), I didn't have health insurance. So there was just the basic needs that needed to be met that would have thrilled me."

The Mindy Project star noted that working on the show was not an opportunity she could pass up.

"But then the idea that I would work on the show for eight years and do this intensive (deep dive) in comedy writing and comedy acting, and be around Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, B.J. Novak and Mike Schur and just learn from them for so many years... my bar was so low at that time that it just really feels like such incredible luck," she explained.

"It was learning how to write and acting with really wonderful people that I'm still friends with. It completely set up my career."

Mindy first featured on the hit show in 2005 and went on to appear in 158 episodes across seasons one to eight. She also wrote 22 episodes of the show between 2005 and 2012.