Cate Blanchett gets 'first day of school' nerves whenever she starts new project

Cate Blanchett has likened the first day on a new project to starting a new school.

Despite being in the film industry for more than 30 years as well as having eight Oscar nominations and two wins under her belt, the Australian actress still has to summon up her confidence when she starts a new project.

"Oh, it's always first day of school. That hasn't changed," she admitted to Porter magazine.

The Carol star noted that having lots of experience and critical acclaim can have its downsides because people expect more from her now than they did when she was an up-and-comer.

"The wonderful thing when you're starting out is that no one has any expectations of you. You haven't left a breadcrumb trail of things that you've done before, there's no narrative about you at all. And so you're freer to become or be anything," she explained. "For better or for worse, the more you do, you have to work a bit harder to break apart any preconceptions."

She continued, "But people will think what they think, and I suppose, over the years, you do develop a thicker skin - but you then have to make sure it doesn't mean you can't slash that."

Blanchett will next be seen on screen in Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller Black Bag, which also stars Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan and Naomie Harris. The film is due to be released in cinemas on 14 March.

She is currently starring in the latest stage revival of Anton Chekhov's play The Seagull at London's Barbican. The production, which also stars Tom Burke and Emma Corrin, runs until 5 April.