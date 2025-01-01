Russell Brand sued over sex abuse allegations in UK High Court

Russell Brand is facing a lawsuit after being sued for sexual abuse in the UK.

The 49-year-old comedian was first accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, dating between 2006 and 2013, by four women who stepped forward for an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in 2023 - accusations that Brand denied.

On Sunday, it was reported that Brand is facing fresh legal action after being sued for sexual abuse in the first case of its kind in the UK.

The Sun on Sunday reported an unnamed claimant is seeking damages and accusing the former stand-up of "personal injury sexual abuse" - with the case lodged via the High Court in London.

It has been revealed that the complaint was lodged almost a month ago - on 6 February.

The case comes after London's Metropolitan Police passed evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in 2023.

The Sun on Sunday also revealed that the new case is listed as "AGX v Brand", with the legal firm Remedy Law ­acting on behalf of the claimant.

Brand is currently facing civil sex assault claims in America after a woman accused him of exposing himself and assaulting her in 2010.

The troubled star himself has furiously denied he ever assaulted or harmed anyone and has insisted all of his sexual encounters have been fully consented to.