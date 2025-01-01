Kate Walsh issues warning about silent signs of brain tumours

Kate Walsh has issued a stark warning about the silent signs someone could be developing a brain tumour.

The 57-year-old Grey's Anatomy star first revealed that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour back in 2017 during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American star urged viewers to trust their instincts if they feel off - as she explained her own initial symptoms were dismissed by those around her.

She said, "Thankfully, it turned out to be benign, so I was very, very fortunate" - before going on to explain what her "very subtle" warning signs were.

She recalled, "It was like, 'Hey, I'm really tired.' And then it's like, 'Oh, the right side of my body is dipping'...

"They're like, 'Oh, you're off.' I'm like, 'No.' And then, walking the dog, I'm like, 'It must be a little bit of a windy street.' It was just sort of very subtle and then very kind of, 'Oh it's ADD. I can't really focus. Oh, I've been scrolling too much.' That kind of stuff."

Walsh explained that those close to her only appeared too eager to dismiss her concerns - highlighting that her health dipped soon after some work had dried up.

She said, "I know how important it is to advocate for one's own health because people were like, 'You're just depressed.' It was right after (my TV show) Bad Judge got canceled.

"(People told me) 'Your show got canceled. You're just depressed.' I'm like, 'No, something's off.'"

In her 2017 interview, Walsh revealed that she had been diagnosed in 2015 and underwent surgery to remove the benign meningioma - before taking nine months out of work to recover.