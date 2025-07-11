Patrick Schwarzenegger recounts failed Superman audition

Patrick Schwarzenegger has opened up about his failed audition to play Superman.

The Politician actor David Corenswet, 31, has ultimately been cast as the man of steel in James Gunn's hotly anticipated version of the iconic superhero - with a new film due for release this summer.

But The White Lotus star Schwarzenegger, 31, had hoped to land the role and auditioned for the part - only to be given a firm "no".

Opening up on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77, and Maria Shriver, 69 - was asked, "Have you done more than your share of superhero auditions in your career?"

He replied, "No, I haven't," before going on to confirm he was only successful in auditioning for Golden Boy in Gen V and failed to book both Superman and the character of Homelander in The Boys.

Schwarzenegger was then asked if he got as far as a costume fitting during his Superman audition, to which he replied, "No, I don't think I got any feedback. I think it was like, 'No, not for you.'"

The TV star added how he finds it strange to audition in person, having done so many auditions as either a self-tape or over Zoom.

He revealed, "It's just one person on the screen and when they talk, they're on it and then you talk and it switches to you.

"So, it's really weird doing a scene with someone because sometimes they'll be mid talk and you say something, and it'll switch to you and then it's really distracting and weird."

Superman is due for release in cinemas on Friday 11 July 2025.