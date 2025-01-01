Mike Myers lashes out at Donald Trump

Mike Myers has lashed out at American President Donald Trump.

The 61-year-old Canadian comedy icon was a guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend - where things took a political turn.

In recent months, President Trump, 78, has expressed an ambition to take control of Canada and make it the 51st State of the USA.

Myers warned Trump to keep his hands off his native country while appearing on the comedy sketch show, as he posed in a T-shirt emblazoned with the Canadian flag and a bold statement declaring, "Canada is not for sale."

Since taking office, Trump has raised eyebrows for many actions - including his plans to take control of Greenland as well as Canada and convert war-ravaged Gaza into a riviera paradise by evicting the current inhabitants and launching a huge rebuilding project.

Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live cast lampooned Trump over his recent treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a sketch.

James Austin Johnson portrayed Trump, while Mikey Day played Zelensky - with Myers gatecrashing the scene as Elon Musk.

The skit saw Johnson said to Day, "You're not even wearing a suit. It's disrespectful. Who shows up to the White House in a T-shirt and jeans like a garbage person?" - before Myers entered wearing a T-shirt with "Tech Support" written across the front.