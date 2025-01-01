'We love you': Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates ex Chris Martin's birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow has given a touching shoutout to her ex-husband Chris Martin on his birthday.

The actor posted two photos of Martin with their children - Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 - via Instagram on Sunday in celebration of his 48th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings, we love you, Chris," Paltrow shared.

In one picture, Martin poses head-to-head with Apple, who has her hand resting under her chin. In another, he sits next to Moses at a piano.

The Coldplay frontman was married to Paltrow from 2003 until their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. He is now engaged to actress Dakota Johnson, while Paltrow is married to producer Brad Falchuk.

The exes remain close friends. Paltrow revealed in a September 2022 interview with CBS Sunday Morning that they will always be close.

"He's completely my family, and I love him," she gushed of her former spouse.

"And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

The former couple have previously holidayed together, and in November they reunited to support their daughter's society debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes ball in Paris.