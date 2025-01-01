Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo spark dating rumours

Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo have sparking dating rumours after being spotted out together.

Pictures obtained and published by TMZ show the pair were seen leaving a bar in the early hours of the morning on 2 March.

The sighting comes days after Kravitz's ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, was photographed with model Inka Williams at a pre-Oscars party.

News broke in October last year that Kravitz and Tatum had ended their engagement after three years together. The pair, who got engaged in 2023, began dating while collaborating together in 2021 on the set of Blink Twice. The film marked Kravitz's directorial debut, while Tatum starred as tech billionaire Slater King.

At the time, Kravitz was recently divorced from Karl Glusman. Tatum, for his part, was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Everly.

"Ultimately once the project ended, they realised they were on different pages with what they wanted," Us magazine reported in October 2024. "It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."

Noah Centineo began his acting career on television, playing Dallas in Austin & Ally on the Disney Channel. He had a lead role in the TV series The Fosters from 2015 to 2018.

In his next project, he moves to the big screen in Iraq War drama Warfare, alongside Gladiator 2's Joseph Quinn.